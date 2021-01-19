OWLS HEAD, Maine — Two roadways and the entrance to Birch Point State Park were defaced with graffiti calling for the death of Gov. Janet Mills.

The phrase “Kill Mills” was sprayed in bright orange paint on the surface of Dublin and Ballyhac roads sometime between Sunday night and Monday morning, police said. During that time, the entrance gate to Birch Point State Park, which is located off of Ballyhac Road, was similarly defaced.

The vandalism was reported Monday to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, according to Knox County Chief Deputy Patrick Polky. Maine State Police Protection Unit is investigating any potential threat.





As of Tuesday afternoon, the graffiti on the roads had been covered with a black substance. The state park gate was still covered in bright orange spray paint. It appeared someone had tried to wash it.

The phrase “Kill Mills” was written on the gate at least four times. A speed limit sign on the state park road was also covered in the same color spray paint.