A New Hampshire man was arrested Wednesday afternoon for allegedly storming the U.S. Capitol last week when a mob attempted to intervene in certifying the Electoral College results.

Thomas Gallagher, 61, of Bridgewater was charged with violent entry and disorderly conduct at the Capitol and illegally entering restricted areas with the intent to impede government business or official functions, according to the FBI.

Gallagher was arrested without incident by the FBI’s Boston division.





On Jan. 6, a mob that included Republican Party officials, GOP political donors, far-right militants, white supremacists and QAnon adherents stormed the Capitol as Congress began certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College win.

That sent The Hill into lockdown as Capitol Police officers stationed outside were quickly overrun. Four supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump died during the riot, including one who was shot by police, and Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick, 42, was fatally wounded when a rioter hit him in the head with a fire extinguisher. He died late last Thursday.

The mob inside the Capitol was making loud noises, kicking chairs, throwing an “unknown liquid” and spraying an “unknown substance” at police, according to an affidavit signed by a Capitol Police officer.

Gallagher was among a group of people whom police confronted near the House atrium door, and he was one of six people arrested there, according to the affidavit. They were all issued citations to appear in a District of Columbia courthouse at a later date.

He was scheduled to appear Thursday afternoon at U.S. District Court in Concord, New Hampshire.