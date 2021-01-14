An outbreak of six COVID-19 cases at Northern Light Health Maine Coast Hospital in Ellsworth is among six new outbreaks in Maine that are being investigated by state public health officials.

A spokesperson for the hospital said Thursday that in January three employees have been confirmed to be positive for COVID-19, two other employees have been presumed to be positive, and one patient tested positive.

“We have conducted two rounds of mass surveillance testing on the appropriate employees and patients as guided by the CDC, with the most recent tests resulting in zero COVID positive employees or patients,” the spokesperson, Kelley Anne Columber, said. “We continue to monitor this situation and assure the community that we are following all protocols and are confident in our ability to safely care for our patients.”





The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday that other investigations have been opened for new outbreaks at a Consigli construction project at Maine Molecular Quality Controls Inc. in Saco, where there are 11 cases; at Coastal Shores Residential Care Facility in Brunswick, where there are five cases; and at Mid Coast Senior Health Center in Brunswick, where there are six cases.

Maine CDC officials said there also are new outbreaks of three cases each at two nursing homes, The Cedars in Portland and Winterberry Heights in Bangor.