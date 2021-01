A Houlton man was killed in a crash with a tractor-trailer Thursday morning in Washington County.

Tyler Dwyer, 30, was traveling south on Route 1 in Topsfield at 9:15 a.m. when his pick-up truck crossed the center line and collided with a tractor-trailer driven by Gregory Worster, 58, of Kingman in the northbound lane, according to Maine State Police spokesperson Katy England.

Dwyer was dead at the scene and a passenger was injured.





Fatigue appeared to be a factor in the crash, police said.