A dental spa and a massage therapy studio are two businesses set to open in the next few weeks in the recently redeveloped building at 27-33 Franklin St. in downtown Bangor.

The building, the former home of Northeast Occupational Exchange, was purchased by Orono Brewing Co. owners Heather and Abe Furth and contractor Roy Hubbard in 2017. It has undergone a dramatic transformation over the past three years, and is now home to 10 upscale apartments on its upper floors, and as of this month, two new businesses at the street level.

Beam, set to open on Jan. 22, is a dental spa owned by Brewer dentist Dr. Brad Rand and run by dental assistant Abby Glass. It will offer teeth whitening services and fittings for Invisalign, a clear teeth aligning device. Rand said that Beam will cater to adults ages 18 and older who want a whiter, straighter smile but don’t necessarily want to go to a traditional dentist’s office for treatments, and don’t want to pay the usual cost of braces.





“We find over and over again that a lot of adults don’t like having their pictures taken because they don’t like their smile,” Rand said. “This caters to those folks that want to improve their smile — just in a more relaxed environment.”

Rand said that he wanted to open Beam in downtown Bangor because he wanted to be a part of the downtown community — and because the space on Franklin Street appealed to him.

“The space is absolutely gorgeous. It’s bright and open, with these beautiful old bricks but with modern touches,” Rand said. “They’ve done an incredible job with the building. And I’ve never had a problem with parking.”

Opening next door to Beam will be Bangor Athletic Massage & Bodywork, a massage therapy studio owned by Tammy Lynn, which originally opened in January 2019. Lynn’s business was previously located at 50 Hammond St., in the downtown building that also houses Umami Noodle Bar. She said on her business’ Facebook page that she decided to move operations into one of the spaces at 27-33 Franklin St., just a few hundred feet down the street.

Taking over Bangor Athletic Massage’s former space at 50 Hammond St. will be The Sweet Spot, a bakery owned by Hannah Carrier, offering custom cakes and cupcakes and intricately decorated sugar cookies. According to the business’s Facebook page, Carrier hopes to be open in time for Valentine’s Day.