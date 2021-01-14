If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence and would like to talk with an advocate, call 866-834-4357, TRS 800-787-3224. This free, confidential service is available 24/7 and is accessible from anywhere in Maine.

This story will be updated.

A Crystal man was arrested after another person was shot in what police are describing as an act of domestic violence.





John Bragdon, 53, was charged with elevated aggravated assault for his alleged involvement in the Thursday shooting, the Maine State Police said.

The person who was shot was airlifted to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor via LifeFlight. The injured person is listed in stable condition at the hospital, police said.

Police did not say what the relationship is between Bragdon and the shooting victim.