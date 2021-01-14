This story will be updated.

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — The Maine CDC confirmed Thursday that it is investigating an outbreak of COVID-19 associated with Presque Isle-based Falcon Transportation.

Maine CDC spokesperson Robert Long said that the outbreak investigation opened at the trucking company on Jan. 8 and currently involves 18 confirmed cases.





Falcon Transportation President Bruce Sargent declined to comment Thursday morning, except to say the company is following all of the Maine CDC’s directions regarding the outbreak.

Falcon, which Sargent started in 2015, moves dry and refrigerated freight, according to the company’s website. Its main office is in Presque Isle, with other offices in Virginia and North Carolina and agents from the eastern states to points west.