The Lewiston Planning Board has unanimously approved a $200 million converter station, as part of Central Maine Power’s controversial corridor project.

The station will help convert hydropower from Canada, which CMP’s New England Clean Energy Connect will bring into the regional grid.

The city’s planner also spoke about concerns brought up regarding the project.





“You should not see it from the road, and there’s very few homes in that area, no homes are even 500 feet from this project, there’s some noise that is going to be from the project, but they’ve done sound studies and it’s going to be at acceptable levels once they get to the property line,” Lewiston City Planner Doug Greene said.

He said the converter will help boost Lewiston’s economy.

City officials said construction is expected to start soon.