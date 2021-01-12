To reach a suicide prevention hotline, call 888-568-1112 or 800-273-TALK (8255), or visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

Police are investigating a 29-year-old Hancock County Jail inmate’s suicide last month.

Tyler S. Poole of Bangor, died Dec. 15 at a Bangor hospital, where he was taken after he was found unresponsive at the jail.





Hancock County Sheriff Scott Kane confirmed Tuesday that Poole died as a result of suicide. The Maine State Police are investigating his death, he said, which is standard procedure when any inmate dies. He said a detective in his department also is investigating to determine whether staff followed jail policies and procedures before and after Poole’s death.

Kane said he has notified other agencies of Poole’s death, including the local district attorney’s office, the state Department of Corrections, and the Hancock County commissioners. Kane said he was waiting on the results of the investigations before issuing a public announcement of Poole’s death. He declined to comment further, citing the ongoing investigation.

Poole was arrested on Dec. 5 and booked into the Ellsworth jail on charges of domestic violence assault, violating probation, obstructing government administration and criminal mischief, according to jail records. Because of a prior domestic assault conviction, the domestic violence assault charge he was facing was a felony, which with a conviction can result in a longer sentence or a heavier fine than a misdemeanor conviction.