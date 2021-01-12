Bangor police are investigating a break-in early Tuesday at the Garland Street convenience store owned by state Rep. Joseph C. Perry.

Perry said Tuesday morning that he received a call from Bangor police at about 3 a.m. Officers told him the glass front door had been smashed and two people had been seen running away from the store, Perry said.

The burglary, captured by the store’s security system, showed two men putting money and tobacco products into a bag, Perry said.





Jeff Roberts, owner of Maine’s Custom Builders, removes part of the broken door at the entrance of Joe’s Market in Bangor on Jan. 12. Credit: Natalie Williams / BDN

“They knew what they were after,” Perry said. “They took $400 to $500 in cash and some vaping [products] and some very specific brands of cigarettes, worth about $800, and got the hell out.”

Perry, who has owned the store since 1993, believes the duo may be regular customers but does not think the crime was politically motivated.

It is not the first time Joe’s Market has been the victim of a crime. In July 2019, a passenger in a car used a slingshot to propel a marble through the front door glass. Other businesses in the Bangor area also were targeted at the time.

Perry said that the takeout window of the store opened Tuesday morning, but customers would not be allowed inside until the broken glass had been cleaned up and repairs were made.

Jeff Roberts, owner of Maine’s Custom Builders, removes part of the broken door at the entrance of Joe’s Market in Bangor on Jan. 12. Credit: Natalie Williams / BDN

Perry, a Democrat, represents District 124, which includes part of Bangor’s east side and a section of Orono. He is serving his sixth non-consecutive term in the Maine House of Representatives. He also has served in the Maine Senate and on the Bangor City Council.