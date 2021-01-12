Bangor’s Beal College is now Beal University, a name change that reflects an expansion of the institution’s academic offerings in recent years.

The name change took effect Dec. 28, reflecting that the school offers undergraduate and graduate degrees in a variety of fields. The name change also comes as Beal has seen record high enrollment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beal offers career training in fields such as law enforcement, nursing and business administration. Its new offerings include an online MBA program.





Beal President Sheryl DeWalt said the name change is the result of an ongoing, strategic planning process, and that it will help the school’s recruitment efforts, especially among international, graduate and non-traditional students.

“It also will pave the way for expanded academic and partnership opportunities for both faculty and students,” she said.

The name change comes as Beal looks to its 130th anniversary next year. The school, now located on Farm Road, began as the Bangor Business School in 1891. It has also been known as Beal’s School of Shorthand and Typing and Beal College of Commerce.