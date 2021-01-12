Bangor-based Cross Insurance said Monday that it has acquired a Connecticut insurer, continuing its pattern of acquisitions around New England.

Cross’ purchase of Daigle & Travers Insurance, an independent insurer based in Connecticut, continues Cross’ pattern of steady regional growth.

Daigle & Travers Insurance, founded in 1983 and based in Fairfield County, offers personal, business, equine and farm insurance to individuals and businesses in Connecticut and New York. The company will retain its name, offices and staff.





“Our partnership will enable Daigle & Travers to broaden its market opportunities, including expanded personal and commercial lines as well as specialized equine insurance in New England and throughout the country,” said Jonathan Cross, president of Cross Insurance.

Cross Insurance declined to disclose further details about the acquisition, including the price tag.

Since its founding in 1954, Cross Insurance has acquired more than 120 insurance agencies across New England. It now has more than 900 employees in Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut.