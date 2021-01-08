A cat is finally back home after going missing five years ago.

The cat named Moose has been in and out of animal shelters throughout those years, until recently, when his original human recognized his picture on the Midcoast Humane Society adoption page.

His human, Kendra Armstrong, said she recognized him immediately and reached out to them, and as you can imagine, she could not believe it was her lost cat.





“It felt like a dream at first, I was so happy,” Armstrong said. “I was so excited, not only to know that he was alive, but to get him back, it’s like the craziest thing ever and I never would have expected it.”

Since being back home, she said Moose has been sticking close to her.