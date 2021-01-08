This story will be updated.

Police investigated a suspicious package that was determined not to be an explosive at the Versant Power building on Union street on Friday afternoon.

On Friday afternoon at 1:30 p.m., police officers responded to 21 Telcom Dr. after reports of an “out of the ordinary” package that had been discovered through routine mail.





Although the Bangor Police Department’s examination determined that the package did not contain an explosive, the contents are still under investigation as of Friday evening.

Bangor Fire Department also responded to the Versant Power building out of an abundance of caution, which had been evacuated according to WABI.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has been notified of this incident. The scene has been cleared as of 6:45 p.m. according to police and there is no danger to the public.