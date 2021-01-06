PORTLAND, Maine — Three residents received anti-LGBTQ letters in the mail Tuesday that contained threatening homophobic slurs, according to police.

The letters bore renderings of a Satanic Temple logo superimposed over an LGBTQ pride flag and were addressed to “residents,” police said. The letters did not include a return address.

Two of the recipients display a pride flag at their residence, police said. The other is gay but does not display a flag.





Police said a similar letter was received in South Portland. Each could be deemed a hate crime by the attorney general.

Portland Police Chief Frank Clark asked anyone who might receive a letter matching this description to not open it and limit handling of the letter.

Recipients should contact their local law enforcement agency, he said.

“Threats of violence cannot be tolerated, even more so when targeted against a particular class, such as a person’s race, color, religion or sexual orientation,” Clark said.