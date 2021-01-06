The annual BikeMaine ride has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The regional tour, which brings hundreds of riders to different parts of Maine each year, was scheduled to roll through Old Town, Lincoln, Patten, Millinocket, Dover-Foxcroft and points in between from Sept. 11 to 18.

It was postponed last summer until later this year. But a monthslong surge in virus transmission and slow vaccine rollout has left the pandemic’s trajectory uncertain. So the Bicycle Coalition of Maine decided to cancel the event altogether.





“Though we are encouraged by the vaccine rollout currently underway, there is still a long road ahead before gathering with hundreds of people from across the world in rural Maine communities feels safe again,” the coalition’s event director, Will Elting, said Wednesday in announcing the cancellation.

The annual BikeMaine ride will resume when organizers determine it is safe to do so.

Those who registered for BikeMaine can apply for a refund or donate their fee to the bicycle coalition. Anyone who wants a refund must apply by Jan. 28, according to the coalition’s website.