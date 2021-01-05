A car crash in Waterville and a vehicle fire at marker 119 closed down both lanes of I-95 Tuesday morning, according to state police.

Kevin Swift, 29, of Whitefield, attempted to pass Andrei Llantro, 19, of Waterville, as Llantro was entering the interstate, and ended up hitting a car driven by Margeret Thomas, 34, of Winslow, as she was headed south near exit 130, police.

Swift’s car came to a stop in the middle of the southbound lane facing north and was almost hit by a tractor-trailer truck driven by William Carlson, 63, of Wells.





Swift was taken to a hospital and is being charged with Operating After Suspension and Driving to Endanger, police said

Around the same time, a 2012 Subaru OUtback at mile marker 119 in the northbound lane caught on fire, but the driver was safely out of the vehicle by the time police arrived. Police believe ammunition was in the car which caused multiple small explosions.