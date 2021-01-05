This story will be updated.

A Bangor psychologist and member of the Bangor School Committee has sued Northern Light Health, alleging that she was paid about half of what her male colleagues were paid while working at Acadia Hospital.

The lawsuit from Clare E. Mundell was filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Bangor. The complaint seeks unspecified damages for unequal pay, sex discrimination and retaliation.





Mundell also is asking that U.S. District Judge Lance Walker order Northern Light to train all employees about civil rights law and pay disparity so other women aren’t paid less than their male colleagues.

Mundell, who was elected to the Bangor School Committee in November. began working at Acadia Hospital in November 2017 as a pool psychologist for $50 per hour. About two years later, she learned that her two male psychologist colleagues were making $90 and $95 per hour.

Northern Light Acadia Hospital in Bangor is Northern Light’s psychiatric hospital.

“When Dr. Mundell reported this glaring pay disparity to management, instead of apologizing and taking immediate corrective action, they refused to admit that this major pay inequality was connected to her gender, and instead said they would pay the men more than her for another three months to ‘ease their transition,’” said Mundell’s attorney, Valerie Wicks of Augusta.

That transition period from Feb. 7 until May 3, 2020, allegedly was to allow male psychologists time to adjust to the new $57 per hour rate that all psychologists were to be paid, an administrator allegedly told Mundell, according to the lawsuit.

Mundell gave two weeks’ notice in March 2020 because Northern Light refused to recognize that its practice of paying female employees less than men was discriminatory. However, Mundell was told not to return to work a few days after giving her notice, according to the lawsuit. That denied her the ability to transition her caseload to another psychologist, the lawsuit alleges.

“I am hopeful that this case will bring awareness to the widespread problem of gender-based pay disparities at Acadia Hospital, Northern Light Health, and across the state of Maine,” Mundell said. “And that it will encourage honest conversations among colleagues about what they are paid for their work.”

Suzanne Spruce, a spokesperson for Northern Light, said the hospital system would release a statement late Tuesday afternoon.