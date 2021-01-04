LONDON — Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon said that from Tuesday, people in Scotland are legally required to stay at home except for essential reasons to curb a renewed surge of coronavirus infections.

Sturgeon told lawmakers Monday that Scotland will be placed in lockdown for at least the whole of January to help ease the pressure on hospitals and intensive care units.

Under the new lockdown rules, which are broadly similar to those imposed during the first peak of the pandemic in spring, people can go out for exercise but can only meet one other person from another household. School closures are extended until February except for children of key workers and children under social care.





“I am more concerned about the situation we face now than I have been at any time since March last year,” Sturgeon said.

Scotland, which has its own devolved government, has often imposed stricter coronavirus restrictions than those in England throughout the pandemic.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a televised news conference Monday evening and said Parliament will meet on Wednesday. He previously said that more severe restrictions are coming.