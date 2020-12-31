When Chris Ross sent in a batch of trail camera photos a few weeks back, I was amazed at the quality of many of the submissions.

Today’s offering is so special, I thought it’d be cool to let you provide a caption for it.

Ross, who lives in Clinton, captured this trail cam image of a big buck that seems to be standing sentinel over his part of the woods, staring down an interloper that is retreating down the path through the woods.





I wasn’t sure if the buck is scared, curious or just happens to be looking in that direction. Ross thinks the other animal is a gray fox, which you wouldn’t think would give a full-grown buck anything to worry about.

So, tell me — in the comments section or via email — what do you see? What’s going on? What happened before the photo was taken? What happened after? Give us a great caption. Your fellow readers are standing by to read your creative cutline.

Do you have a trail camera photo or video to share? Send it to jholyoke@bangordailynews.com and tell us “I consent to the BDN using my photo.” In order to prevent neighbors from stopping by to try to tag particularly large bucks, moose or bears, some identities and towns of origin may be omitted.