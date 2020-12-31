A Unity man was arrested on Wednesday for setting a mobile home on fire the week prior.

Derek Creasy, 38, is charged with arson and attempted murder for a fire that occurred at 30 Turner Court in Unity on Dec. 22, according to the Maine State Fire Marshal. He is being held at the Waldo County Jail. Investigators also took possession of a 2009 Toyota Camry and transported it to Augusta for further examination.

The Dec. 22 fire was the first of three fires in Unity in a six-day period. A second fire, also at 30 Turner Court, destroyed the mobile home. The occupant escaped uninjured.





A third fire at the United Methodist Church caused smoke and fire damage though firefighters were able to save the building.

The second and third fires are still under investigation. If anyone has information call 207-624-7076 and ask to speak to Sgt. Joel Davis.