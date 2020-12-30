Two more Aroostook County nursing home residents have died as COVID-19 outbreaks afflict facilities in Madawaska, Caribou and Eagle Lake.

The deaths of the two residents at the 51-bed High View Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Madawaska were made public Tuesday evening by administrator Nancy Cote Daigle.

Eight more residents have tested positive for the virus, bringing the total afflicted in the outbreak to 36, Daigle said.





TRACKING THE CORONAVIRUS IN MAINE See where the coronavirus has been detected in Maine Our charts tracking the numbers of active cases, recoveries and deaths both statewide and by county are updated daily.

The number of High View employees who have tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus, remained at 14 as of Tuesday.

The High View deaths bring to six the number of Aroostook County nursing home residents who have died from the virus within the past week.

One person died Christmas Day and two more on Monday at Caribou Rehab and Nursing Center, administrator Phil Cyr said Monday. By Tuesday afternoon, a fourth resident had died from the virus, although there were no new cases of COVID-19 at the 67-bed facility.

Six patients tested positive for the virus on Dec. 21, and the number grew to 44 by Christmas Day. In addition to the 44 residents, 15 Caribou Rehab employees have tested positive for the virus.

The Caribou facility’s residents and staff began receiving vaccinations against the coronavirus Tuesday.

Mercy Home, a 40-bed nursing facility in Eagle Lake, also has reported a COVID-19 outbreak. Three employees and one resident tested positive on Dec. 22, and that outbreak has grown to 13 residents and eight employees, Northern Maine General said Monday.

No updates were available on the Northern Maine General website Wednesday morning, and Mercy Home administrator Denise Raymond did not return a call for comment.

LEARN MORE ABOUT THE VACCINE Find out when you can get the coronavirus vaccine Figuring out where you fall in the coronavirus vaccine plan can be tricky. We built a quiz to help give you an idea of when it might be your turn.

A similar outbreak occurred at another Aroostook County nursing facility earlier in December.

Five people died and 27 were infected during a COVID-19 outbreak at Presque Isle Rehab and Nursing Center.

On Wednesday, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 585 cases of COVID-19 in Aroostook County, and 23,499 in the state.

As of Dec. 13, 701 nursing home residents in Maine have been confirmed to have COVID-19, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Of those, 106 have died as a result of the virus.