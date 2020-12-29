The City of Bangor received an initial round of doses of the Moderna vaccine on Monday for emergency medical providers, according to city officials.

The deployment of the vaccine began on Tuesday and will be given to those licensed by Maine EMS and will include those employed by the Bangor Fire Department.

In partnership with Maine EMS, the City of Bangor, East Millinocket Fire Department and Northern Light Medical Transport are collaborating to provide vaccinations to the frontline licensed EMS workers in Penobscot County, officials said.





As a designated COVID-19 Vaccine Provider, the City is eligible to receive direct shipments of the vaccine. Access to immunizations will be expanded beyond EMS provided when larger quantities become available. An exact timeline of future shipments is unknown at this time, officials said.