An Orrington man died Saturday when the car he was driving went off the road and struck a tree in Jackson.

Douglas A. Bryant, 60, died as a result of the crash and a passenger was sent to a Belfast hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Maine State Police.

The accident occurred around 3:30 p.m. Saturday on Route 7 in Jackson.





Bryant was traveling south when he went off the road in his white Pontiac Grand Am. The car struck a culvert and then a large tree. Police believe intoxication played a role in the crash.