An outbreak of COVID-19 at a Bangor rehabilitation and skilled nursing facility is being investigated by the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Eastside Center for Health and Rehabilitation, which provides both long-term and short-term care, is the latest congregate living setting to face an outbreak. Maine’s nursing homes and assisted-living facilities have seen some of the state’s worst outbreaks since the pandemic began.

As of Saturday, the facility was reporting that 23 residents and 13 staff members have tested positive to the virus. The information was relayed to residents’ family members in a prerecorded phone call, according to a relative of a resident who spoke to the Bangor Daily News on the condition of anonymity.





The investigation into the outbreak at the facility began on Monday, according to Maine CDC spokesperson Robert Long, who did not have the most recent case count associated with the facility on Saturday.

A representative from Eastside Center for Health and Rehabilitation did not return a message left Saturday.

The Bangor facility is an affiliate of National Health Care Associates Inc., which operates seven other care facilities in Maine.

One of those facilities, the Augusta Center for Health and Rehabilitation, was the site of one of the first COVID-19 outbreaks at a long-term care facility in the state. During the course of the outbreak, which began in April, the facility recorded 48 cases among residents and 28 among staff. Seven residents died.