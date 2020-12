A 23-year-old Milbridge man was killed Wednesday when the car he was driving crashed on Old Route 1 in Jonesboro, according to the Maine State Police.

Devin Lee was traveling north at about 12:23 p.m. when his gray 1989 Mercedes-Benz left the road and struck a tree.

Lee, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was alone in the vehicle, state police said.





Speed was a factor in the crash.