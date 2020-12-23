An Orrington man was arrested early Wednesday on drug and gun possession charges after he crashed his car into two houses on South Main Street, according to Brewer police.

Nicholas Osgood, 31, was uninjured and taken to the Penobscot County Jail.

Osgood, who was alone in the car, allegedly was operating on a revoked driver’s license.





He was traveling east on South Main Street at about 5:30 a.m. when his car left the roadway and struck the front porch of a house, Brewer police said. The car came to rest against a different residence.

Osgood is charged with operating on a revoked license, possession of scheduled drugs, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and violation of bail.

He had been on bail since March for allegedly driving on a suspended license.

Osgood is being held without bail at the Penobscot County Jail.

He is not expected to make his first court appearance until Monday. Courthouses around the state are closed Thursday and Friday.

Brewer police are continuing to investigate the crash.