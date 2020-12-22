This story will be updated.

FORT KENT, Maine — The school administrative units comprising Valley Unified Education Service Center did not reach consensus in mediation Monday, all but ensuring the collapse of plans to build a new regional school in the St. John Valley.

The St. John Valley school is one of two the Maine Department of Education had approved for funding in its pilot project to help neighboring smaller schools deal with declining enrollment and high costs. The state recently notified the other one, which was in southern Aroostook, that its project would not go forward. The state has shifted those funds to a proposed regional school project in Piscataquis County.





The Valley Unified partners — SAD 27 (which includes Fort Kent), SAD 33 (which includes Frenchville) and Madawaska School Department — face a Dec. 31 deadline to agree in writing to form an RSU or lose a potential $100 million in state funding to build the grades 7-12 school, Education Commissioner Pender Makin told the group in the fall.

A site selection process that resulted in a Frenchville lot being chosen for the location of the new school, and distribution of voting power on the Valley Unified regional school’s board are at issue with the project partners.

SAD 27 board member Toby Jandreau confirmed Tuesday morning that the school administrative units did not resolve their differences at Monday’s mediation session. Jandreau said a letter will be forthcoming to explain the issue from SAD 27 board members’ perspective.

The three school administrative units started talks in 2015 to find a solution to combat steadily declining enrollment in St. John Valley schools.