The I-95 northbound lane will be closed from Exit 167 to Exit 173 to allow Maine State Police to attend to the recovery of a tractor trailer at mile marker 171, the Maine Department of Transportation said.

The truck carrying Bangor Daily News papers went over the guardrail and landed on its side down a steep hill on the interstate after being hit by a pick-up truck, according to Darrel Smith of Ryder System Inc., the company that owns the truck.

Detour Route C will be used, which will be marked with appropriate signage. The closure could last up to 4 hours.