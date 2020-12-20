A man was found dead in his vehicle after an alleged domestic incident led to a high-speed chase with police on Sunday.

A 30-year-old woman told Gorham police that her former boyfriend threatened her and her parents, according to WCSH. Police arriving at her parents’ house reported seeing an argument going on between the suspect and three people, and the man took off in his SUV, maneuvering around the police cruiser and speeding down Mighty Street toward Route 114.

Police chased the vehicle into Standish, where the suspect avoided a spike mat, and continued westbound toward Sebago where the vehicle left the road and went into some trees.





Police attempted to communicate with the man, but he did not respond. Police found him dead inside the vehicle. His identity is being withheld pending notification of his family, and the medical examiner will do an autopsy to determine cause of death, according to WCSH.

Route 114 near Sucker Brook Road in Standish was closed for a few hours in the late afternoon and early evening on Sunday.