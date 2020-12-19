Police have released the identity of a Jefferson man who was fatally shot by sheriff’s deputies early on Friday morning, after they responded to a report of an ongoing assault occurring inside the man’s house.

Jacob E. McClure, 41, of Jefferson was fatally shot, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. No deputies were injured.

McClure owned and operated Sensi Sensei, a medical marijuana shop, located at 50 Rockland Road (Route 17) in Jefferson, which is adjacent to McClure’s home, according to Village Soup. The newspaper reports that McClure was arrested Nov. 7 in Hallowell on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence and terrorizing.





The deputies had responded to a report of an assault between a man and a woman at a Rockland Road residence early Friday morning, police said. After arriving at the residence at around 12:25 a.m. on Friday, an armed altercation occurred at around 1 a.m., resulting in Deputy David Bellows fatally shooting McClure.

The Maine Attorney General’s Office and the Maine State Police will be investigating the shooting, as it does with all officer-involved shootings.