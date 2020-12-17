A Brunswick organization dedicated to supporting local businesses received $10 million from author MacKenzie Scott.

Coastal Enterprises Inc. will receive a $10 million gift from Scott, the organization announced Tuesday. Good Shepherd Food Bank of Maine and Goodwill of Northern New England — which includes New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont — will also receive donations from Scott, although the exact amounts they will receive have not been disclosed yet.

Scott announced her donation of almost $4.2 billion to 384 nonprofit organizations across the country.





“As so many people and organizations step up to respond to the devastating impact of the pandemic on lives and livelihoods, we are committed to working with our partners, helping to ensure that families and communities recover and thrive — in Maine and other rural regions,” Coastal Enterprises said in a message on its website thanking Scott for the donation.

“This gift will allow us to take action in this moment, while also thinking strategically about how to continue CEI’s impactful and innovative community development work for another 40 plus years.”

The food bank expects to receive the money in early 2021 and plans to share details about how it will be invested across Maine’s charitable food network at that time, according to Good Shepherd Food Bank President Kristen Miale.

“MacKenzie Scott’s investment in Maine is a vote of confidence in the work we are all doing together to end hunger in our great state,” she said.

“The philanthropic investment … will be an accelerator and amplifier as we work toward the goal of ending hunger in Maine, but the problem is bigger than what any one philanthropist can solve.”

Based on data from Feeding America, 173,080 Mainers — or 1 in 8 people — are struggling with hunger, with more than 25 percent of that number being children. It would take $100 million more per year to end food insecurity in the state.