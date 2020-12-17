This story will be updated.

HOULTON, Maine — Northern Maine towns from Patten to Caribou are reporting a massive power outage Thursday which first began at around 12:30 p.m.

Versant Power, which provides electricity to much of northern Maine, said that more than 20,000 customers were affected by the outage.





“Versant Power crews are investigating the cause of a widespread outage in Aroostook County,” said Versant spokesperson Judy Long. “Crews will work to safely restore service as quickly as possible.”

In Presque Isle, Spectrum Services also announced a service outage, which it expected to resolve by around 3 p.m. However, Spectrum officials also said restoration was taking longer than anticipated.

Greg Sherman, the general manager of Houlton Water Company, stated that the outage was on Versant’s end. While Houlton gets its power from neighboring New Brunswick, it had been using a Versant backup line while working on restoring a line from a previous outage which occurred earlier last week.