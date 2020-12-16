A student athlete from Portland’s Cheverus High School died in a Sunday morning crash after his truck left the road and hit a tree in Gorham.

Zeb Leavitt, 20, of Newfield died at the scene of the Harding Bridge Road crash, according to the Portland Press Herald.

During a Tuesday memorial at Cheverus’ chapel, football coach Mike Vance told the gathering of students and staff that Leavitt’s former student had not only been good at sports but also always willing to help those in need, the Press Herald reported.





Leavitt played offense for the high school, and took part in the 2018 Lobster Bowl, which is an all-star game with Maine’s best seniors.

He was also a semifinalist for the Gaziano Lineman awards for top offensive and defensive lineman in Maine high school football.

Leavitt also played French horn and enjoyed repairing machinery. He had recently expressed an interest in becoming a church pastor.