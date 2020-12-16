A Dennysville man was seriously injured in a log truck collision early Wednesday morning on Route 9 in Clifton that has completely blocked traffic on the state route known as the Airline.

Jay Preston, 30, was driving a Chevrolet Silverado on a suspended driver’s license around 1 a.m. Wednesday when he crossed the centerline and struck a tractor-trailer driven by 56-year-old Rodney Tolman of Amherst.

Preston was critically injured in the crash and had to be extracted from his vehicle by firefighters from Eddington and Holden before he was taken to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.





As the truck rolled over on its side across the width of the lane, logs from the truck spilled out onto the road.

Route 9 will be shut down for several hours because the crash involved multiple vehicles, according to the Maine State Police. Crews are clearing the road as state troopers complete their investigation.

State police urged drivers to choose alternative routes because the crash is expected to affect morning traffic in the Bangor area.