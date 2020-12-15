WESTBROOK, Maine — Police reported an arrest of a man chasing people with a chainsaw at a local McDonald’s restaurant Tuesday afternoon.

Police determined that the suspect, identified 26-year-old Alice Sweet of Portland, entered McDonald’s around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday with a chainsaw. Sweet went behind the counter where employees were preparing food and took some bacon and a soft drink, according to Capt. Sean Lally of the Westbrook police department.

The suspect revved the chainsaw at the workers intermittently, which had its chain attached.





A manager confronted Sweet in the parking lot, who chased him wielding the chainsaw. The suspect also used the chainsaw to damage two vehicles in the parking lot, police said.

Witnessing the scene in the parking lot, a bystander hit Sweet with his truck, knocking him down. Sweet was taken to Maine Medical Center and is being evaluated, according to Captain Sean Lally of Westbrook police.

“I would definitely say he has some mental health issues,” Lally said.

Sweet fled the scene on his own after being hit by the truck and did not seem to be injured, according to Lally. Police found Sweet at a tire shop in Portland and apprehended the chainsaw.

Sweet was charged with robbery, criminal mischief, refusing to submit to arrest and violation of conditions of release.