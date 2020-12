An Augusta man was killed and his 6-year-old daughter injured in a Monday night crash, according to the Augusta Police Department.

Scott W. Jones, 41, was driving his Dodge Ram pickup on Eastern Avenue in Augusta about 10:40 p.m. when it crashed, according to Deputy Chief Kevin Lully.

Jones died at the scene, but his daughter who was a passenger was injured and taken to a hospital, where she is being treated for injuries not considered life-threatening.





The crash remains under investigation.