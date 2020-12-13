Maine State Police are searching for 15-year-old Maverick Cavallaro of Hollis. He was last seen around 5:30 p.m. Friday. Credit: Courtesy of Maine State Police

A 15-year-old who was last seen at his residence on Friday has been reported missing, police said.

Maverick Cavallaro was last seen at his home on Diamond Lane around 5:30 p.m. He’s 5’11”, approximately 150 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing grey sweatpants and a black sweatshirt with warrior football on it, according to Katy England, spokesperson for the Maine State Police.

Anyone with information on Maverick’s whereabouts should call the State Police at 207-624-7076 x9.