BOSTON — The director of the Rhode Island Department of Health has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a statement Saturday night from the governor’s office.

Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott is asymptomatic and will continue to work from home. She had attended the state’s weekly coronavirus briefing on Thursday.

Gov. Gina Raimondo tested negative Saturday and will continue to be tested throughout her seven-day quarantine, according to her spokesperson Josh Block. Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor, Block and consultant medical director Dr. Philip Chan will also quarantine since they also attended Thursday’s news conference.





Block said he tested negative and Commerce spokesman Matt Sheaff said Pryor tested negative on Saturday. Chan will be tested Sunday.

Alexander-Scott is the second member of Raimondo’s cabinet to test positive. Director of Administration Brett Smiley tested positive on Thursday.