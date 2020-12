A 24-year-old teacher was arrested on Friday, a day after the Ellsworth School Department was told about possible sexual contact between him and a 15-year-old student.

Adam R. Hitchcock of Bangor has been charged with unlawful sexual contact, a Class C crime. His arrest came after a 36-hour investigation by the school department and the Ellsworth Police Department. Police said in a statement that this is believed to be an isolated incident.