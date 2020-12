A woman died after being struck by a car while in a crosswalk on lower Main Street in Bar Harbor Thursday morning, police said.

Mckenna Unobskey, 27, of Trenton, was hit by an SUV driven by Russell Clark, 63, of Bar Harbor, and died at the scene. Clark was taken to Mount Desert Island Hospital.

Traffic was shut down along State Highway 3 and was detoured for several hours while the scene was reconstructed.





The case remains under investigation.