YORK — An outbreak at York Hospital is being investigated after four staff members on the medical-surgical team tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday.

The hospital said the cases have been contained and will continue to provide uninterrupted patient care to all other areas of the hospital, along with all outpatient community sites, according to hospital officials.

In immediate response to the outbreak, the hospital has implemented a plan to test all potentially exposed caregivers and patients. The caregivers will be tested every five days until all test negative for 14 days.





Additionally, the hospital said it will contact all discharged patients who may have had close contact with the affected staff during their stay, offering immediate testing and a request to quarantine.

“This outbreak, due to its isolated area of impact, does not warrant widespread testing of all caregivers. We, instead, are directing our efforts toward those patients and healthcare workers who have experienced direct contact with the affected staff,” said Dr. Evangeline Thibodeau, who leads York Hospital’s Infection Control team.

The hospital’s Infection Control team and the Maine CDC are working to identify the possible factors contributing to the outbreak.

Three or more related coronavirus cases are classified as an outbreak by the Maine CDC.