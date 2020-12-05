The 17-year-old boy who pleaded guilty to manslaughter after driving a car that crashed in Clinton last February, killing three of his friends, has been committed to Long Creek juvenile detention center for up to four years, the maximum penalty.

Timothy Silva of Clinton will turn himself in on Dec. 10 and has been committed to stay at the South Portland facility through his 21st birthday, according to Maeghan Maloney, district attorney for Kennebec and Somerset counties.

The fatal crash took place early on the morning of Feb. 9 after Silva, who was 16 at the time, took his mother’s 2007 Toyota Corolla without permission, picked up four friends, and drove around town, according to court documents.





In the morning, he sped up shortly after 7 a.m. so he could get to one of the victims’ homes before a parent discovered he was missing. He was driving an estimated 85 mph in a 40- to 45-mph section of Hinckley Road when he hit ice, lost control of the car, left the road and slammed into a tree.

Thomas “Tommy” Porfirio, 15, Emily Baker, 14, and her sister, 12-year-old Ashlin Baker, all of Clinton, were killed in the crash. First responders found them dead inside the car when they arrived at the crash site.

Nevaeh Wilson, 12, of Clinton, and Silva were injured but have recovered.

Silva’s defense attorney, Walter McKee of Augusta, expressed dismay at the judge’s decision to commit the juvenile through his 21st birthday. McKee had agreed with the sentencing to Long Creek but asked that it be suspended and that the teenager receive three years of probation.

“Tim and his family are deeply disappointed with the decision,” McKee said. “They believed that the law as applied to the case compelled a very different result.”