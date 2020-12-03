The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in finding a 73-year-old man from Harrison.

Arthur L. Lewis. Credit: Courtesy of Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office

Arthur L. Lewis, Jr., is white, 6 ft. tall and 210 pounds, with balding grayish/brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray long-sleeve shirt, a gray hooded jacket and glasses, according to police.

Lewis was last seen leaving his home at 6 a.m. Tuesday morning in a red, 2017 Chevrolet Colorado pickup, according to his wife. His intended destination is unknown.





It is believed Lewis suffers from mild dementia and may be lost or confused, police said.

Anyone with information or possible sightings of Lewis is encouraged to call the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office at 893-2910 or your local police department.