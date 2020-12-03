This story will be updated.

Three fishermen are missing off the Maine coast after their boat took on water early Thursday morning.

The U.S. Coast Guard and Maine Marine Patrol have scrambled rescue crews to find the crew in the water south of Spruce Head.





“Mayday. Mayday. We lost our rudder. And we’re taking on water fast. We don’t have enough pumps to keep up with it,” an unidentified man said in a recording the Coast Guard released Thursday morning.

@USCGNortheast crews are requesting help identifying the missing fishing vessel and crew. If you have any information, please call (207) 741-5422.



Pauses were removed from the recording for clarity.#SAR #MAYDAY pic.twitter.com/DyXt3GaK1m — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) December 3, 2020

The Coast Guard hasn’t identified the 42-foot vessel or the missing fishermen.

That news comes just over a week after four Maine fishermen were lost at sea after the Portland-based Emmy Rose sank off the coast of Provincetown, Massachusetts. The Coast Guard called off the search last week for skipper Robert Blethen, Jeffrey Matthews, Michael Porper and Ethan Ward.