A Sullivan man has been charged with manslaughter and other alleged crimes in connection with a fatal crash this past spring.

Jason Michael Andrews, 26, is facing five charges related to the April 14 crash on Tunk Lake Road in Sullivan, according to documents filed in Hancock County Unified Criminal Court in Ellsworth.

John-Michael Boucar, 32, of Sullivan was riding as a passenger in Andrews’ vehicle and died when it crashed, according to the Maine State Police.





Andrews is accused of driving at least 80 mph, more than 30 mph over the speed limit, when he crashed after 11 p.m., police said. He also allegedly had been drinking and had a blood-alcohol content of at least 0.08 percent, higher than the legal limit, according to court documents.

In addition to the Class A manslaughter charge, Andrews has been charged with aggravated criminal OUI, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon (i.e., a motor vehicle), driving to endanger and criminal speeding. He also is facing a civil charge of committing a motor vehicle violation resulting in death.

The manslaughter charge, which is the most serious, is punishable by up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000 if it results in a conviction.