A Mexico woman has died after she was hit by a pickup truck while walking during Monday night’s rainstorm.

The Rumford Falls Times reported that Sally Yarnish, 81, was wearing a reflective vest while walking on Osgood Avenue about 9:26 p.m. when she was hit by a 1995 GMC pickup truck driven by 49-year-old Suzanne Noyes of Rumford.

Yarnish was taken to Rumford Hospital, where she died from her injuries Tuesday, the newspaper reported.





Her death remains under investigation.