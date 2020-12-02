Two kayakers were rescued by the Maine Warden Service Monday night after getting stranded on opposite sides of the Meduxnekeag River, according to Maine DIF&W spokesperson Mark Latti.

Josh Ford, 33, and Alec Dalton, 24, both from Monticello, encountered rapids and downed trees on the north branch of the river — located west of Monticello — when they were flipped and thrown from their kayaks. The two became separated when they swam to opposite shores, about a quarter of a mile from each other, Latti said.

Ford found a camp to shelter in to call 911 and they were rescued around 9 p.m. The pair did not require medical attention.