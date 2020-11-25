Two people died Wednesday after their vehicle ran off I-95 in Waterville, went over two guardrails and burst into flames.

Gary Capehart, 71, of Sanford was driving the blue Chevy pickup truck and Susan Pope, 63, also of Sanford, was his only passenger. Both were pronounced dead when first responders arrived on the scene, according to the Maine State Police.

The truck went off of the road during a snowstorm, and went over a guardrail near the overpass for Kennedy Memorial Drive. It landed on its roof and then rolled over another guardrail. Shortly after, the truck burst into flames, police said.





Speed, weather conditions and traffic congestion are all believed to be factors in the crash. Westbound traffic on Kennedy Memorial Drive was blocked for about 2 hours while the crash was investigated.