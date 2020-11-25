Northern Light Medical Transport has reported five coronavirus cases among staff at its Dexter location.

Four of the cases seem to be connected, and likely stem from lunch breaks when staff were not wearing personal protective equipment, according to the company.

“While our personal protective equipment and safety protocols work and protect our staff, this is a stark reminder that we all need to take precautions like physical distancing at all times when we are around people outside of our households,” Northern Light Medical Transport said.





Northern Light Health said that there is no evidence of patient exposure at this time, and that no further information will be available until after the Thanksgiving holiday.